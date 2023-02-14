Wyoming Cowboys (7-17, 2-10 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-6, 6-6 MWC)
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -10.5; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts the Wyoming Cowboys after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points in New Mexico's 89-77 loss to the Air Force Falcons.
The Lobos have gone 14-2 in home games. New Mexico scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.
The Cowboys have gone 2-10 against MWC opponents. Wyoming has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for New Mexico.
Noah Reynolds is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.
Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.