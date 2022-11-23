Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-1)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers square off against the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon.
Xavier went 23-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.2% from behind the arc last season.
Florida finished 20-14 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Gators averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 30.4% from behind the arc last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
