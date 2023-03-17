Kennesaw State Owls (26-8, 15-3 ASUN) vs. Xavier Musketeers (25-9, 15-5 Big East)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -12.5; over/under is 154
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Xavier Musketeers take on the Kennesaw State Owls in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Musketeers have gone 15-5 against Big East opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Xavier has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Owls' record in ASUN play is 15-3. Kennesaw State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.
Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.7 points for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.
Owls: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
