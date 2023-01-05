Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 0-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1 Ivy League)
New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs play Dartmouth.
The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Yale is the Ivy League leader with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Yussif Basa-Ama averaging 1.7.
The Big Green have gone 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.
Cade Haskins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Dame Adelekun is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.
Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.