ANDREW YANG will speak at WINDHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 64 London Bridge Road at 11 A.M. on FEB. 8.
About Andrew Yang
The entrepreneur-turned politician is running in his first election for President of the United States.
Yang was a corporate lawyer who left his job to work at a variety of startups. In Venture for America (VFA), a nonprofit organization focused on creating jobs in cities struggling to recover from the Great Recession.
Through his work at VFA, Yang was honored by President Barack Obama multiple times, including as being chosen as the Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship in 2015.
Yang stepped down from VFA in 2017, and was one of the first people to announce he was running for president in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Yang's signature policy proposal is a universal basic income of $1,000 a month called the "Freedom Dividend" given to every U.S. citizen 18 and older. He is focusing on talking about automation and the internet and how the universal basic income would help people transition through a changing economy.
Source: Wikipedia