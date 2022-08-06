New York Yankees (70-37, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-48, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-1, 6.39 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -114, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees look to end a three-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis has a 33-20 record in home games and a 58-48 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 28-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
New York is 29-22 on the road and 70-37 overall. The Yankees have hit 185 total home runs to lead the AL.
The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.
Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits (17 doubles and 43 home runs). Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-27 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
Yankees: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
