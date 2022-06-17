TORONTO — Maybe the entirety of the 162-game season for the 2022 Yankees qualifies as the “soft” part of their schedule.
Up until a week or so ago, a theory had been floated — a not especially well-thought-out one — that the Yankees had fattened up in the early part of the year on the endless feast of tomato cans in the American League, of which there is no shortage.
But as the calendar ticks past mid-June, it should be clear that the opponent isn’t particularly relevant.
Indeed, after sweeping one of the preseason AL East contenders, the Rays, earlier in the week, the Yankees started a three-game series Friday night against the division's preseason favorite — the Blue Jays — with a burst-your-bubble 12-3 annihilation in front of 44,688 mostly despondent fans at Rogers Centre.
In earning their eighth straight victory, 15th in 16 games and 41st in 51 games, the Yankees (48-16) embarrassed the second-place Blue Jays (37-27), who now reside a tidy 11 games back in the standings.
The Bombers again honored the nickname with homers on consecutive pitches by Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu to begin an eight-run fifth inning, a 435-foot grand slam by Anthony Rizzo with two outs in the big inning, and a two-run shot by Joey Gallo in the ninth. His homer nearly reached the fifth level in right field and made it 12-3.
It was the sixth career grand slam and 17th homer of the season for Rizzo. Stanton's two-run shot was his 14th homer. The Yankees extended their MLB-leading homer total to 105 and outhit the Blue Jays 14-5.
LeMahieu went 3 for 4 in improving to 78 for 225 (.347) against the Blue Jays. Gleyber Torres had two doubles and Gallo (three RBIs), Rizzo and Aaron Judge also had two hits as the Yankees moved to 23-10 against the AL East.
Rizzo, who hit a walk-off homer against the Rays on Thursday night, has six homers in his last 13 games and 18 RBIs in his last 14 games.
Jordan Montgomery, at last getting some consistent run support after consistently not getting it for a year-plus, allowed two runs and three hits in six innings in improving to 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA.
After Toronto starter Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.28) ran his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 14 2/3 with a 1-2-3, 16-pitch top of the first (a streak that soon came to an end), Montgomery struck out two in a perfect 16-pitch bottom half.
The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second on a single by catcher Gabriel Moreno (three hits). Moreno, one of the top position prospects in the game, made his big league debut last Saturday.
LeMahieu continued his mastery of Blue Jays pitching, leading off the fourth with a single. He scored on Torres’ double into the gap in left-center, which improved him to 15 for 47 (.319) in his last 14 games (with four doubles and seven RBIs in the stretch). Torres went to third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s fly to right and scored on Kyle Higashioka’s trickler to the mound, making it 2-1.
The Yankees erupted in the fifth against Trent Thornton, who allowed five runs and five hits in one-third of an inning.
Rizzo led off and was hit by a pitch — he leads all major leaguers in hit by pitches since 2011 with 188 (Starling Marte is next with 137) — and Stanton followed by poking a 1-and-1 slider off the end of his bat that somehow carried over the right-field wall for a 4-1 lead. LeMahieu then drove a first-pitch fastball to center for his sixth homer. Torres and Gallo hit back-to-back doubles to make it 6-1 and brought Thornton’s night to an end. By inning’s end the Yankees were outhitting the Blue Jays 12-1.
©2022 Newsday. Visit at newsday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
