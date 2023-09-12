BOSTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, helping the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday in a day-night doubleheader opener.
DJ LeMahieu added an RBI double as New York earned just its second victory in 10 meetings with Boston this season and got back to .500 at 72-72. The Red Sox, just one game ahead of the Yankees at 73-71, have lost five of their last six as their hopes fade of securing the AL’s final wild-card berth.
The doubleheader was scheduled after the series opener was rained out Monday. The change contributed to an announced paid attendance of only 30,029, the lowest at Fenway Park for a Red Sox-Yankees game since May 27, 1999, not including pandemic-restricted crowds in 2020 and 2021.
Jhony Brito (7-7) pitched three-hit ball over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Clay Holmes walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth before finishing for his 19th save. Boston starter Nick Pivetta (9-9) struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings.
Rafael Devers homered for Boston, his 30th of the season.
CARDINALS 5, ORIOLES 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched five solid innings for his 199th win, and St. Louis spoiled John Means’ return for Baltimore.
Richie Palacios homered in his first two plate appearances after entering the game as a pinch-runner for an injured Nolan Gorman in the second. It was that kind of night for the Cardinals. Wainwright (4-11) snapped a seven-start losing streak and a run of 11 in a row without a victory. The 42-year-old right-hander, who is retiring after this season, allowed two runs and seven hits.
It was a frustrating loss for the Orioles, who entered with a three-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East, but on this night, the big question for Baltimore was how Means (0-1) would pitch. He was making his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery in April of last year.
Means allowed homers to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and Palacios in the fourth, but he made it through five innings allowing only four hits.
RANGERS 6, BLUE JAYS 3
TORONTO (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run, Max Scherzer pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm and Texas beat Toronto to leapfrog the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race.
Corey Seager had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice as the Rangers (80-64) won their fourth straight and wrapped up the season series against Toronto (80-65) with two games remaining. Seager finished 3 for 4 with an intentional walk. Texas came in a half-game behind the Blue Jays.
Scherzer (13-6) snapped a four-start winless streak. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. He threw 73 pitches, 49 for strikes. Hyun Jin Ryu (3-3) took the loss.
WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 2, 1ST GAME
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease won consecutive decisions for just the third time this season, and Chicago beat Kansas City in a doubleheader opener to end a strange run of losses when the White Sox struck out 14 or more.
Cease (7-7) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Bryan Shaw struck out three over 1 2/3 innings, Lane Ramsey one and Gregory Santos two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save in nine chances. Chicago had been 0-11 this year when its pitchers struck out 14 or more.
Kansas City lost its fifth straight game and dropped to a major league-worst 44-101. The Royals have lost at least 100 games for the third time in six seasons and with 17 games left could break the team record of 106, set in 2005.
Brady Singer (8-11) was the loser.
PIRATES 5, NATIONALS 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Palacios hit a two-run homer against his former team, Bailey Falter pitched six efficient innings and Pittsburgh beat Washington.
Palacios gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the second with his eighth home run, a 410-foot shot to the bullpen in center. Palacios played 29 games for the Nationals last season, but Pittsburgh picked him up in the December minor league Rule 5 draft.
Falter (2-8) allowed one run and four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in his first start since Aug. 27. He threw 44 of 67 pitches for strikes. The left-hander improved to 2-1 in eight games, five starts, with Pittsburgh since being acquired from Philadelphia at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Joan Adon (2-2) lasted four innings for the Nationals.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
