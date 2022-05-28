New York Yankees (33-13, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-19, second in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -142, Rays +121; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay has a 26-19 record overall and a 15-11 record in home games. The Rays are sixth in the AL with 46 total home runs, averaging one per game.
New York has a 33-13 record overall and a 16-6 record on the road. The Yankees are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .262 for the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier is 13-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Aaron Judge has nine doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .305 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 7-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
Yankees: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
