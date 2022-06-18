New York Yankees (48-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-27, second in the AL East)
Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (8-1, 1.67 ERA, .91 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -139, Yankees +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to keep their eight-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto has a 20-13 record at home and a 37-27 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .428.
New York is 19-9 on the road and 48-16 overall. The Yankees have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.
Saturday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and 16 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Aaron Judge has a .312 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 10 doubles and 25 home runs. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-41 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .308 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Yankees: 9-1, .263 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (leg), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)
Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
