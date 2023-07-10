FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team's Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.