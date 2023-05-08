Oakland Athletics (8-27, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (18-17, fifth in the AL East)
New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (3-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -213, Athletics +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics to start a three-game series.
New York has an 11-8 record in home games and an 18-17 record overall. The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.
Oakland has an 8-27 record overall and a 5-12 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 5-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with six home runs while slugging .465. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-36 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.
Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 14 extra base hits (four doubles and 10 home runs). Jesus Aguilar is 7-for-24 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 15 runs
Athletics: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
INJURIES: Yankees: Oswald Peraza: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)
Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
