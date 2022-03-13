TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees landed a much-needed shortstop, a former American League MVP and ended their on-going struggles with catcher Gary Sanchez in one move late Sunday night. The Bombers acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson from the Twins for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, an industry source confirmed.
The Yankees top priority this offseason was to find a replacement for Gleyber Torres, who had been demoted to second base late last season. They were not interested in the big name, big contract shortstops on the free agent market like Carlos Correa and Corey Seager in part because they have two young prospects at the position they hope will take over soon.
Torres and Sanchez had been lightning rods for Yankee fans’ criticism over the past few years.
Sanchez, who made $6.35 million last season, showed some improvement at the plate from a disastrous 2020 season. He slashed .204/.307/.423 with 23 homers and 54 RBI in 117 games.
The 28-year-old Sanchez was still considered among the bottom five catchers in the big leagues in framing stats, Sánchez ranked 55th out of 59 qualified catchers in Runs From Extra Strikes (-6) and 49thth in Strike Rate (45.8%).
And he struggled with the stats that drive fans wild. He was charged with six errors and eight passed balls. There were 60 wild pitches on his watch and 50 stolen bases. In fact, known as having a cannon of an arm, Sanchez had the worst caught stealing rate (17%) by far of his career.
The 26-year Kiner-Falefa, who was dealt from the Rangers to the Twins, is a solid defensive shortstop, including a 2020 Gold Glove, with a career .265/.316/.670 slash line. He is under team control for the next two seasons.
Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP, is .247/.352/.475 career hitter with 251 career home runs. He is perhaps better remembered around Yankee Universe, however, all but for pointing the finger at Gerrit Cole last season for using illegal sticky substances when the league cracked down. Donaldson has two years and $50 million left on his contract with the Twins, which the Yankees will be taking on.
