OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andover's Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and the San Francisco Giants won their seventh consecutive interleague road game, 6-4 over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Logan Webb bounced back from his worst outing of the season and allowed four hits in seven innings, helping the Giants take three of four in the Bay Bridge series. Brandon Crawford added two hits, and Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI double.
“We’ve been really close to clicking on all cylinders several times this year,” Yastrzemski said. “It’s just nice to win a couple games in a row and see both sides of the ball working really well. We’re going to try and enjoy it for the moment and try to repeat it tomorrow.”
Yastrzemski hit his 10th home run on an 0-2 pitch from Adrián Martínez leading off the third, a towering solo shot to right-center.
After Estrada’s two-run drive against A.J. Puk in the sixth, also on an 0-2 pitch, Yastrzemski went deep again, this time off Austin Pruitt in the eighth for his fourth career multi-home run game and first this season.
“Sometimes you run into a stretch of balls leaving the yard and sometimes you run into a dry stretch,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Yaz is going to produce power, it’s just a matter of when. It’s not always the easiest thing to predict; when it’s not there it can be frustrating.”
