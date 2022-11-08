HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA will hold its Educators of the Year awards program Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Emcee is State Rep. Andy Vargas. The Commitment to Community Award will be presented to the Haverhill Public Library.
This year's Educators of the Year Honorees are: Elaine Ventura, Haverhill High School; Lori Curry, Hunking; Darlene Budds, Bradford Elementary; Heather Azzarito, Moody School; Elizabeth Teixeira, Whittier Tech; Christine Neira, Silver Hill; Teresa Harding, Nettle; David Charbonneau, Whittier Tech; Susan Hall, Hunking; Jessica Wright, Greenleaf Academy; Janice Vinci, Bradford Elementary; Charles Luongo, Haverhill High School.
Tickets are $50 and include appetizers and a cash bar. Please register by Nov. 9 at northshoreymca.org/communityevents.
Methuen DPW hiring snow plow drivers
METHUEN — The Department of Public Works is accepting applications from anyone interested in snow plowing. Applications are available at the Highway Yard, 33 Lindberg Ave. Anyone with questions should contact William McEvoy at 978-983-8865. The deadline for applications is Dec. 2.
ABLED Advocacy vying for $1,500
METHUEN — Laurie Keegan, co-founder of ABLED Advocacy, is asking for public support in an effort to win $1,500 for her nonprofit organization through the Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union Give a Click campaign.
Founded in 2013, ABLED Advocacy strives to provide special education advocacy for children ages 3 to 22.
Keegan and co-founder Dawn Connelly have more than 20 years of combined experience and have been trained by the Parent Consultant Training Institute.
Online voting will remain open until Dec. 31 and is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdeuvjfz.
New Hampshire Philharmonic season to begin
SALEM, N.H. — Tickets are on now sale for The New Hampshire Philharmonic's 2022-2023 season at the Seifert Performing Arts Center. Performances include The England Dance Ensemble in "The Nutcracker," Nov. 26 and 27 at 4 p.m. For details, visit www.nede.org.
A Holiday Pops concert at the Siefert Center is Dec. 17 and 18. For details and ticket information on this and other concerts, visit https://nhpo.booktix.com.
A special Holiday Pops strings and horns event will be held at LaBelle Winery in Derry on Dec. 4 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit https://labellewinery.com/shop/holiday-pops-derry-2022.
Turkey Cheer Raffle
METHUEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8349 in Methuen is asking for donations of gift certificates or merchandise from local businesses for a Turkey Cheer Raffle that the Post is holding on Sunday, Nov. 13 to raise funds for their supporting projects.
V.F.W. Post 8349 is located at 26 River St. Anyone with questions should contact Post Quartermaster David O'Neil at 978-965-1224.
Festival of Trees drop offs this week
HAVERHILL — Donations of decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces for the 21st Annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum will be accepted on Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also drop by and decorate your tree or drop off your decorated wreath or your advertisement for the program book on any of the above days. For more information, call the museum at 978 374-4626 or Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
