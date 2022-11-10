LAWRENCE - Army Command Sgt. Major Franklin Velez's military career has taken him to North Carolina, Kentucky, Haiti, Italy, Germany, the Middle East and more.
Velez returned to his hometown of Lawrence this month to talk to high school students about the unlimited options ahead of them in life.
Lawrence Veterans Director Jaime Melendez described Velez as a "pinnacle of service to the nation" as he introduced him to the Lawrence High School students.
"For those of you who don't know what pinnacle means - that means the top," Melendez said.
Velez graduated in 1988 from the Greater Lawrence Technical High School. He joined the Army on March 6, 1990 as an infantryman.
Remarking on his 32 year military career, Velez told the kids "it's important for you to know I started here in Lawrence."
Next year, with 33 years behind him, he plans to retire.
"Thirty three years goes by quick," Velez said.
Velez has been stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Benning Georgia, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Washington, D.C. and in Vincenza, Italy and Grafenwoehr, Germany. He was deployed overseas to Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve, according a copy of bio provided by the Army.
He's held positions of rifleman, fire team leader, ranger instructor, battalion command sergeant and more, and graduated from a variety of schools, including Airborne School, Sniper School and Mountain Warfare School.
Despite his immense number of accomplishments and decorations, Velez chose to illuminate others in Army careers and encourage students to pursue their dreams.
"You can do anything you want to do," said Velez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.