Atlanta Hawks (16-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-22, 13th in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Young is second in the league averaging 27.5 points per game.
The Trail Blazers are 11-9 on their home court. Portland has a 9-15 record against teams over .500.
The Hawks are 8-10 on the road. Atlanta is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.1% as a team from downtown this season. Malcolm Hill leads them shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.
Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.5 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Cameron Reddish is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 107.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.
Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Williams: out (health and safety protocols).
Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Malik Ellison: out (health protocols), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (health protocols), Malcolm Hill: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.