The Associated Press midseason All-America team is led by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
No. 1 Georgia’s ferocious defense is represented by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean on the team released Tuesday and presented by Regions Bank.
The team contains a handful of new names and adjustments from the preseason team released in late August. It was picked by a group of AP Top 25 poll voters.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.
Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.
Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State.
Guards — Eli Cox, sophomore, Kentucky; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Isaiah Likely, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Wide receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.
All-purpose player — Sean Tucker, freshman, Syracuse.
Kicker — Nick Sciba, senior, Wake Forest.
DEFENSE
Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Cody Roscoe, senior, Syracuse.
Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Demarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.
Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia.
Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Matt Hankins, senior, Iowa.
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State.
Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25