Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0 Big Ten)
Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -1; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Michigan and Maryland face off on Sunday.
The Wolverines have gone 4-2 at home. Michigan is 0-2 in one-possession games.
The Terrapins are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Maryland averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Wolverines and Terrapins square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jett Howard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.
Don Carey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.
Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
