North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.