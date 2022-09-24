North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.