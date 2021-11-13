North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.