Niagara (1-3) vs. Youngstown State (2-2)
Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Youngstown State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Youngstown State lost 69-66 at home to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, while Niagara came up short in a 76-67 game to St. Thomas (MN).
SQUAD LEADERS: Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie has averaged 18 points and 7.5 rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 12.8 points. For the Purple Eagles, Marcus Hammond has averaged 20 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jordan Cintron has put up 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 34.3 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last three games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 38 assists on 87 field goals (43.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Niagara has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 75.3 points per game.
