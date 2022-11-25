Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-3)
Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jesse Zarzuela scored 21 points in Central Michigan's 82-66 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.
The Lancers have gone 2-1 at home. Cal Baptist has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Chippewas have gone 0-2 away from home. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Cal Baptist.
Kevin Miller is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Zarzuela is averaging 15.0 points for Central Michigan.
