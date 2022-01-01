ROSE MacLEAN
Andover Jr., Midfielder
All-MVC. EMass. All-Scholastic. Scored four goals. First-year starter for 21-0-1 Division 1 state champs. Left-side midfielder neutralizes fast right-side forwards. Three-year letterman with two state titles on her resume. Lightning quick. National Honor Society. Middle of three sisters who are all field hockey standouts. Also plays ice hockey and lacrosse.
ANNA BRODERICK
Andover Jr., Center-Back
Selfless. Switched to the back during the state tourney due to an injury. First-year starter. Three-year letterman. Coach Maureen Noone said, “Anna is a coach’s dream. She plays at a high-level passing and breaking up plays and never needs attention.” Also a skier. 5-foot-2. National Honor Society with unweighted 3.9 GPA. Sister, Olivia (AHS ‘21), played field hockey.
LUCY ADAMS
Brooks Sr., Midfield
Led 15-4-1 Brooks to NEPSAC B title. Had 12 goals and 8 assists. All-NEPSAC B and All-ISL. Two-year captain from Andover. Brown recruit. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Likely would have been rare four-timer but junior season was cancelled (COVID). Coach Tess O’Brien said, “She is incredibly talented.” Twin sister stars for Phillips. Younger sister stars at Brooks.
KERRI FINNERAN
Central Frosh., Midfield
Scored team-high 12 goals with nine assists. All-MVC. Also shined on defense, striker on offensive corners and fly on defensive corners. As an 8th grader, starred in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse at Austin Prep. From well-known CCHS athletic family. Coach Josselyn Wilson said, “I nominated Kerri for MVC MVP, she’s that good. Phenomenal athlete with elite skills.”.
SYDNEY KEYES
Haverhill Sr., Defense
All-MVC. Two-year captain. Four-year starter. Played for JV team in eighth grade. Mom, Kate Reusch Keyes, coaches Haverhill Summer League team. Coach Emma Panto said, “Sydney’s a standout leader. She makes smart decisions. She had a lot of intercepted passes.” Also plays softball for Hillies. Ranked 37th in class of 452. Writes for school paper. Student Council.
VANESSA FRITSCHY
Methuen Jr., Midfielder
MVC Division 2 MVP. Tallied 3 goals and 3 assists. Took most of Ranger free hits and contributed several defensive saves. Captain-elect. Two-year starter. Three-year letterman. Art National Honor Society. Former youth gymnast. Coach Kristen Swales said, “Willing and able to go in at any field position and would have success. Great teammate.”
SUMMER GORDON
North Andover Sr., Midfielder
Tri-captain. All-MVC. Bates recruit. Made Mass. Best of 60 senior game. Three-year starter. Also a track captain. Runs indoors and outdoors. Second of four athletic Gordon sisters. National Honor Society. Sister, Emma, plays field hockey at Division 1 Sacred Heart. Coach Andrea Van Horn said, “If you took our top 10 highlights, she’d be in every one.”
LANA MICKELSON
Pentucket Sr., Midfield
CAL Kinney MVP. Scored 18 goals. Quad-captain. Made Mass. Best of 60 senior game. Coach Ruth Beaton said, “You can’t say enough good things about Lana. She’s just a phenomenal athlete and an even better kid.” 5-foot-10. Brilliant three-sport athlete. Scored 70 goals in lacrosse last spring and will play at Division 1 Iona. Basketball co-captain.
MEG FREIERMUTH
Pentucket Sr., Midfield
Quad-captain. Notched 6 goals and 7 assists and was part of corner kill group. Two-time All-CAL. Scored in playoff wins over Norwell and Foxboro. Helped squad to likely best season in history: 19-2-1, Division 3 state semifinalist, first-ever CAL title. High honor roll student. Mom, Dianne, is a Pentucket assistant. Brother, Pat, is Pittsburgh Steelers star.
GEORGIA ADAMS
Phillips Sr., Forward
Andover resident. Helped lead 18-0-1 Phillips to NEPSAC A title. Her sisters led Brooks’ championship squad. Wesleyan recruit. Scored 11 goals including first goal in title game. All-NEPSAC Class A. Mom played at Brown. “She’s worked really hard and this was a breakout season. She has speed, skill and grit,” said Coach Kate Dolan. Also plays lacrosse.
AMY LANOUETTE
Windham Sr., Defense
Had 13 goals, 8 assists this fall. Led Jags to fourth straight state final. N.H. Division 1 Defensive MVP. UPenn recruit. Our MVP in 2019 and 2020. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, one of 21 to do that in last 36 years. Her sister, Rachel (WHS ‘15), also did it. Coach Katie Blair said, “Great kid, great leader. One of the best athletes to walk the halls at Windham.”
SOPHIA PONZINI
Windham Soph., Midfield
Scored 10 goals including three in 4-3 win over Bedford in Division 1 semifinals. Two-year starter. Loves the big games. Scored twice in 2020 4-3 state final win over Dover. Sister Cecilia (WHS’ 22) also started. Older sister Julianna also played for WHS. Coach Katie Blair said, “She’s just really a talented player. She has every skill there is.” Also plays lacrosse.
ANDOVER — Olivia Beucler, Sr.; Haley Carver, Soph.; Brooke Cedorchuk, Jr.; Casey Michael, Soph.
BROOKS — Mary Adams, Frosh., Andover; Michaela Littlewood, Jr., Andover
CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Sydney Moda, Sr.; Alexis DeMattia, Sr.; Brooke Jankowski, Sr.
HAVERHILL — Brenna Corcoran, Soph.; Victoria Preble, Sr.
METHUEN — Natalia Fiato, Sr.; Charlotte Putnam, Jr.; Alex Tardugno, Soph.
NORTH ANDOVER — Brenna O’Brien, Sr.; Aisling Callahan, Sr.; Nina Muse, Sr.
PENTUCKET — Haley Dwight, Jr.; Reese Gallant, Jr.
PHILLIPS — Gwyn Lapp, Sr., Andover; Lizzy Gilmartin, Sr., Andover
PINKERTON — Peyton Knowlton, Sr.; Aili Carney, Jr.; Ava Bennett, Soph.
SALEM — Jenny Olson, Soph.; Lyndsay Troisi, Soph.; Gabriella Mosto, Frosh.
SANBORN — Abbie Lucas, Jr.; Kate Lussier, Jr.
TIMBERLANE — Brandi Sickel, Jr.; Delaney Condon, Sr.; Mackenzie Mlocek, Sr.
WINDHAM — Kenzie Suech, Jr.; Ava Sanchez, Soph.; Annie Mitchell, Frosh.