Peabody
Monday
A male called police, at 12:17 p.m. to report his former girlfriend would not return his 2009 Dodge Charger. She was believed to be staying at 17 Harris St., but was gone when police got there.
12 Washington St., caller notified police, at 3 p.m., of a large tree leaning on wires in the parking lot.
31 Quail Road caller notified police, at 4 p.m., that he had been scammed out of a sum of money.
A Tara Road caller reported, at 5 p.m. that their dog was foaming at the mouth and behaving aggressively toward them. The officer reported the couple believe their dog had swallowed a pack of sugarless gum and was experiencing sorbitol poisoning. Danvers, Beverly and Lynnfield ACOs were notified, and the Lynnfield ACO and police responded and transported the canine to Woburn Animal Hospital for treatment.
Tuesday
Police were called to the parking lot at Big Y Plaza, at 7:20 a.m., for parties sleeping in a white van. Parties checked out OK — they were waiting for Big Y to open
A landlord requested an officer to stand by at 4 Berry St., at 9:20 a.m., as he checked the apartment for damage while the tenant was home. He sent the tenant a 24-hour notice yesterday. He said they are on public housing, going through the eviction process and have refused to close the windows during the rainstorms and may have damaged the unit. He said they have a history of damaging the apartment by flooding. The landlord arrived before the officer’s arrival and proceeded into the apartment. He advised police there were no issues and that the officers were no longer needed.
Marblehead
Friday
Pond Street caller advised police, at 2:17 p.m., that he had just gotten three phone calls about his Amazon account. He understands it is a scam, and doesn’t have an Amazon account in any case. At 5 p.m., he called back to report he had gotten five more calls from the scammer.
At 5:30 p.m., an anonymous caller from Marblehead Harbor reported hundreds of dead pogies washed up on shore.
Risley Road caller advised police, at 9:55 p.m., of a large gathering of young adults in the parking lot. She reported lots of beer cans strewn around the lot and attributed that to the youths. Officers checked and cleared. There was no gathering.