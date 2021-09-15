Powerful Pentucket
Pentucket’s girls cross country team showed its strength with a 15-47 wipeout of Lynnfield. Kaylie Dalgar nipped teammate Phoebe Rubio for top honors with a 19:45 for 3 miles.
One-two punch
Ryan Connolly and Matt McDevitt went 1-2 as North Andover’s boys clipped Chelmsford 18-45.
Salem cruises
Salem field hockey blanked Nashua North, 2-0, on goals by Shaelyn Burke and
A for Abat
North Andover volleyball downed Tewksbury, 3-1. Nadine Abat had 10 kills and 9 blocks.
Talented twins
Twins Hannah (4 kills, 11 points, 6 aces) and Samantha Azzari (6 assists) powered Whittier volleyball pst Northeast, 3-0.
Murphy Magic
Aiden Azevedo, Zach Robertson and Matt Murphy won at Nos. 1-2-3 to lead Haverhill golf past fellow reigning MVC co-champion Andover, 17-3. Murphy was medalist with an impressive 1-under 34 at Bradford.
Wildcat sweep
The Whittier cross country teams both easily downed Northeast. Noel Tripp and Madalyne Pulsifer went 1-2 for the girls while Mike Driscoll and Jack Ventura were 1-2 for the boys.