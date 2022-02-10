Another Brady playing in Tampa
Tom Brady Sr. will be flying into Tampa, Fla. next weekend, but it won’t be to see his son, the recently-retired quarterback, who is on vacation.
It will be to see his granddaughter Maya Brady, a softball star for UCLA, playing in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational next Friday, Saturday and Sunday against Northwestern, Auburn, Texas, Wisconsin and Florida State.
Maya is an All-American candidate had 14 homers last year and was Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year in 2020, which was a shortened season due to the pandemic.
“I am so excited to be back in the Tampa area,” said Tom Brady Sr., whose daughter Maureen is Maya’s mom. “She’s quite an athlete. Her mom was a great athlete, too, before Tommy. We love watching all of our grandchildren play. It’s a big deal for us.”
Dallion Johnson starting at Penn St.
It has taken a little longer then he probably had hoped, but Bradford native Dallion Johnson is beginning to set some roots on the Penn St. men’s basketball team.
The sophomore out of Phillips Andover has started the last three games after coming off the bench the early part of his career.
The 6-foot-3 guard has started against Iowa (4 pts), Wisconsin (6 pts) and Michigan (3 pts), all key Big Ten games.
Penn St. is 9-11 overall and 4-8 in the conference. Most of the games have been close recently, with Penn. St. beating Iowa in double OT, 90-86, and losing to Wisconsin (51-49) and Michigan (58-57).
We will be following Johnson the rest of the season.
Kudos to Astros LemieuxRemember the name Lance Lemieux, a Pinkerton Academy bowler.
The junior rolled a personal-high game of 246 with 9 strikes last weekend.
Middleton in Newburyport
Former Bruins great Rick Middleton will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Newburyport Elks on 25 Low St.
Middleton will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon for $10, which includes free inscription.
For more information go to www.cardshows.net.
Vinatieri back in Mass.
A.J. Vinatieri, son of legendary Patriots kicker and the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, just announced his commitment to the UMass Amherst football program. The five-star kicker prospect chose the Minutemen over offers from LSU and Indiana.
Francis headed to Super Bowl
Looking for a rooting interest for the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks? Well, the Bengals have a local tie that may sway your allegiance.
Former Newburyport football captain and Daily News Boys Lacrosse All-Decade member Sam Francis is, on paper, a data analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, in practice, the former Bates lacrosse standout (Class of ‘17) is basically the franchise’s only analytics employee, and he’s quickly climbed the team’s ranks in terms of trust. Before most, if not all plays, he’s in the ear of Bengals head coach Zach Taylor relaying key information.
“I don’t want to say his value has grown, but it has because I’ve got a high degree of trust with the information he’s giving me, how he gives it to me,” said Taylor in an ESPN feature story on Francis written by Ben Baby in November. “So his role has kind of grown each year, really.”