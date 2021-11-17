MARVELOUS MIANA
The latest Methuen runner to commit to UMass Lowell is blue-chip distance runner Miana Caraballo. She was our 2020 cross country MVP and stands a good chance to repeat. Last week she ran 18:30.9 for 5K to place second at the State 1A Meet.
ROOKIE OF YEAR
Roger Williams sophomore Ryan Shea of Andover and the Landmark School finished third in the 8K Commonwealth Coast Conference championship race. The CCC Rookie of the Year was clocked in 27:12.
MOVE OVER, HENRY
Kayleb Wagner of Baker High broke Derrick Henry‘s single-game Florida rushing record. In a 49-48 win last month, he rushed for 535 yards and six TDs. Henry’s best was 502 yards. Remarkably, Wagner was born without a left hand and part of his left forearm.
ALL-NESCAC
Beth Krikorian, a 5th-year senior co-captain at Tufts, made second-team All-NESCAC in field hockey. The Windham resident is a Phillips Andover grad. She had 8 goals and 6 assists for the 15-5 Jumbos, who reached the NCAA Elite 8.
ANDOVER DUO
The Gordon College tennis doubles team of Annette Kim of Andover, Mass., and Jordyn Maddex of Andover, Kansas, was named all-conference. Kim also made All-CCC at second singles.
JUNIOR ACHIEVER
I had a recent note on ex-Central Catholic basketball player Junior De La Hoz being the girls head coach at the Dwight-Englewood (N.J.) School. Just to clarify, he’s the interim head coach.
GOAL ORIENTED
St. Anselm sophomore Olivia Gotobed was named second-team All-NE10 in women’s soccer and made all-rookie team. The former North Andover star led with 10-6-1 Hawks with 8 goals and added 2 assists.
DAD’S SCHOOL
Mitchell Kirsch of Atkinson is averaging 9.8 points for Babson basketball. The grad transfer from Claremont-McKenna in California is the son of ex-Babson star Dave Kirsch, a captain in 1986.
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE
Add to the All-Name Team Plymouth South (Mass.) High cross country star Dylan Brilliant.
